Bronny James is not your typical late second-round pick; many insults and criticisms have been hurled his way, as he's carrying the iconic LeBron James name while not being close to the caliber of player his father is. Even then, the Los Angeles Lakers brought him in and gave him a guaranteed four-year contract, fueling allegations of nepotism even further.

On Friday night, during the Lakers' clash against the Denver Nuggets, Bronny was tasked to step into a larger role than usual with Luka Doncic and LeBron both out of the lineup. And during that contest, a fan in the Ball Arena crowd was heckling Bronny, catching the attention of the rookie guard.

Bronny, however, is coming into his own and is not letting these insults get the better of him. In fact, the rookie Lakers guard clapped back with a hilarious insult, poking fun at the heckler in the process.

“Yo chain fake,” James said with a sheepish grin on his face, via the HOOPER account on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yo chain fake" Bronny to the heckler 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UEWLmaQ3OO — HOOPER (@hooper_IG) March 16, 2025

While the rule of thumb in these scenarios is to not engage with the heckler and give them the attention they're clearly desperate for, Bronny is well within his rights to clap back, especially when there are times when the insults being hurled at him cross the line.

Bronny may not be as great of a player as his father is, at least right out of the gates, but the 20-year-old is in the middle of his own journey as a professional basketball player. It's not like he was someone the Lakers picked right out of the streets to fill a roster spot. And as Bronny has shown during his time in the G-League, there could very well be a productive NBA player waiting to burst onto the scene in the coming years the more he acclimates to the NBA level.

Bronny James figures out his NBA journey with the Lakers

It might be difficult for Bronny James to make his way out of the huge shadow his father casts, but the Lakers are allowing him to grow into an NBA player at his own pace, and at only 20 years of age, time is on his side.

James shows plenty of promise as a combo guard who can knock down threes, make plays, and defend well. The odds of him becoming a superstar player may be slim, but there is no shame in becoming a rotation fixture for someone who was picked so late in the draft.