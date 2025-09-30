Dalton Knecht has survived some serious roster turnover from the Los Angeles Lakers, as all indicators point to him starting the second year of his NBA career with the team that drafted him. Knecht is only 24 years of age and the Lakers continue to have high hopes for him. Perhaps he'll be a more featured part of the bench mob, feasting on the open looks that both Luka Doncic and LeBron James are going to create for him.

This is going to be Knecht's second year playing with James, and the two have spoken highly of each other during their time together on the Lakers. But somehow, it's not sinking in for Knecht that James is about to turn 41 in three months considering how he remains one of the best players in the association.

“Damn,” Knecht said in a funny voice when relayed to him that James is about to turn another year past 40 in three months, via Hoop Central on X (formerly Twitter).

“(LeBron) is turning 41 in a few months.” Dalton Knecht: “Damn!” 🤣🤣🤣 (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/ieLp778DkW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 29, 2025

What makes James' career so unbelievable is that no other player in NBA history can say that they are as productive as the Lakers star in their age-41 season. His longevity is unparalleled; sure, the drop-off from his prime level is noticeable, but he's starting off from such a high point that his decline in athleticism due to age hasn't prevented him at all from being an All-NBA-level player and a legitimate MVP candidate.

James is such an ageless wonder, and Knecht put it ever so succinctly. Father Time remains undefeated and will continue to do so, but the Lakers star is putting up a heck of a fight. “Damn” is right.

Dalton Knecht looks forward to Year 2 with the Lakers

Knecht's first season in the NBA was very eventful. He emerged as a very good bench piece for the Lakers towards the start of the year, even starring in a few games after catching fire from beyond the arc. However, ever since the cancelled trade that would have netted the Lakers Mark Williams at his expense, Knecht hasn't been the same.

Knecht could certainly have a role on this year's Lakers squad. Shooters of his caliber always have a place in the NBA after all. But it's on the defensive end where he has to earn his keep. Perhaps having Marcus Smart around to teach him some defensive techniques could be very useful for the sophomore sharpshooter.