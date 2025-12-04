The New York Jets improved to 3-9 with Week 13’s upset win over the 4-8 Atlanta Falcons. Despite trailing by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, New York rallied. The Jets scored 10 points in the final two minutes and sealed the victory with Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal as time expired.

After a back-and-forth battle, 36-year-old Tyrod Taylor beat 37-year-old Kirk Cousins in a battle of the backups. Cousins is starting in place of an injured Michael Penix Jr., who won the Falcons’ job last season. Taylor took the reins in East Rutherford when the Jets benched Justin Fields ahead of Week 12.

Taylor’s promotion is permanent. For 2025 anyway. New York intends to keep him under center for the rest of the campaign. Beyond that, the team has no clear plan at quarterback. Taylor will enter free agency ahead of his age-37 season. But when asked for his thoughts on his NFL future, the 15th-year veteran remained zen.

“I’m in the moment, man. Tomorrow's not born. Yesterday's dead,” Taylor explained, per The 33rd team’s Ari Meirov.

Tyrod Taylor rallied the Jets to a rare win in Week 13

Adopting a go-with-the-flow mentality is likely crucial for a player as well-travelled as Taylor. The Jets are the seventh franchise he’s played for since entering the league in 2011. And he could move on to his eighth next year.

But Taylor means to make the most of his opportunity. If he closes out the season as New York’s QB1, he’ll make eight starts in 2025. That would be his most active campaign since starting 14 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

Still, Taylor had mixed feelings about taking over at quarterback. He told reporters it was difficult because of his friendship with Fields. “At the same time, I'm also a firm believer that God has a plan for all of us & He's called me for this moment,” Taylor added.

The veteran’s next moment will come against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Taylor will make his fourth start of the season for the Jets. He’s gone 1-2 so far as the QB1.

New York began the season on a miserable 0-7 skid that all but ensured the team would miss the playoffs for the 15th straight year. But the Jets have gone 3-2 since Week 8. And the team is 2-2 since trading away its top two defensive players at the trade deadline.