The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities are getting underway on Friday night with the Celebrity game and the Rising Stars Game as the league's biggest figures get together in San Francisco for the midseason hiatus. The Rising Stars Game is the main event of opening night during All-Star Weekend, and it is living up to the hype.

During the first game of the night, Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht got the show started for Team C with a 3-pointer from the corner. He later added a monster dunk to help Team C get a 40-34 win over Team T to advance to the championship game.

After Knecht put together his highlight reel during the first Rising Stars Game, Lakers fans went crazy on social media to get behind their young, emerging star.

Team C consists of a lot of the league's best rookies, including Knecht, Zach Edey, Stephon Castle and Jaylen Wells. Second-year guard Keyonte George is also there to run the show. They dispatched Team T, led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher.

Knecht and Team C continued that momentum into the title game, as they knocked off Team G League in the final and earned the right to play in Sunday night's All-Star game against the best of the best that the NBA has to offer. Team G League was one of the best stories of the Rising Stars Game after they were led to a first-round win by Mac McClung, JD Davison, Reed Sheppard, and Bryce McGowens.

Now, Team C will have a chance to show out on Sunday night in front of the world. Who knows? Maybe, the former University of Tennessee star will get to go out there and get buckets against some of the best players in the world. If Team C can pull a shocking upset, that would be the kind of thing that could make guys like Knecht a household name.

A performance like this is a good thing for Dalton Knecht, who has been going through a lot in the last week or two. He was traded from the Lakers to the Charlotte Hornets before the deal was shockingly rescinded and Knecht was sent back to Los Angeles. Now, he gets to relax, go out there on Sunday ,and have fun before getting back to work with the purple and gold.