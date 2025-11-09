The Seattle Seahawks expect Cooper Kupp to suit up Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals despite heel and hamstring issues, via Jeremy Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

That tracks with Seattle’s final injury report, as Kupp practiced fully Friday and carries a questionable tag that will give fans some hope. Rookie Tory Horton is doubtful, while Jake Bobo and Dareke Young are out, which makes Kupp’s return timely.

Seattle doesn’t need to reinvent the offense, just reinsert its chain-mover. In Kupp’s absence last week, Sam Darnold spread it around and cooked Washington for four touchdowns in a 38–14 win. Horton popped for two scores, Jaxon Smith-Njigba kept the sticks moving, and the Seahawks rolled to 6–2. With Kupp trending in, Darnold gets his elite option back on third down and in the red zone.

Depth still matters here. With Horton likely sidelined, newly acquired Rashid Shaheed could step into a real role opposite Kupp and Smith-Njigba. Arizona, meanwhile, arrives banged up on the back end and without multiple starters, setting up favorable looks if Seattle protects.

This is a chance to stack momentum. The ESPN game page has Seattle at 6–2 and Arizona at 3–5 ahead of kickoff at Lumen Field, and the first meeting this season tilted Seattle’s way in late September. Get Kupp back, keep the quick game humming, and use the shot plays when the Cardinals roll help toward the slot.

Jarran Reed’s late scratch dings Seattle’s interior defense, so the offense may need to carry a little extra weight. Either way, Kupp’s return should clean up the third-down plan and tilt coverage where Seattle wants it. Expect an early dose of option routes and glance RPOs to get him settled.