De'Aaron Fox has recovered from injury as he returned to action in the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Fox hasn't appeared in the Spurs' first eight contests of the regular season. He was dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines, delaying his season debut with the team.

Fox was gearing up for his second season with San Antonio, as the squad acquired him from the Sacramento Kings last year. He averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game throughout his 17 appearances.

The star guard made his return clear during the second quarter against New Orleans. He handled the ball at the top of the key, putting himself in great position to knock down the 3-pointer with ease.

How De'Aaron Fox, Spurs played against Pelicans

De'Aaron Fox's return to the court was a welcome sight for the Spurs, taking the Pelicans down in a 126-119 victory.

San Antonio took control with a solid first half, having a 66-58 lead at halftime. Even as New Orleans tried to keep the game close, the hosts made enough plays down the stretch to secure the home win and improve to a 7-2 record.

Rebounding and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs prevailed in both categories by securing 43 rebounds and creating 31 assists. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans, finishing with 40 rebounds and 27 assists.

Eight players scored in double-digits for San Antonio, including Fox. He led the way with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Victor Wembanyama came next with 18 points and 18 rebounds, Devin Vassell had 16 points and two rebounds, Harrison Barnes put up 15 points and two rebounds, while Stephon Castle provided 14 points and 14 assists.

The Spurs will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.