It has been quite an eventful past few weeks for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht. Knecht, once upon a time, was headed to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade that would have netted the Lakers young up-and-coming center Mark Williams before the Purple and Gold decided to nix the deal due to a failed physical from Williams. Now, in a bit of an awkward twist to the tale, Knecht now has to suit up for a Lakers team that nearly traded him away.

But Knecht is quickly learning how to be a professional, putting that failed trade in the rearview mirror by suiting up for the Lakers during their most recent game, a lopsided defeat to the Utah Jazz. And on Friday night, during the Rising Stars Game, he played a huge role for Team C as they beat the G-League squad handily in the Final of the competition.

For their reward, they will be facing Shaq's OGs in the All-Star Game proper on Sunday — a team with Lakers teammate LeBron James on it. Knecht, who is ever the competitor, is bracing for this opportunity.

“It might be a lot of fun. I get to play against (LeBron), right? So I get to play against one of my teammates and try to make a statement,” Knecht said, via ClutchPoints' Jerry Donatien.

James has not been shy in declaring his admiration for Knecht's game, so it will be a treat to see those two square off come Sunday. The sad part is that there will not be an added twist to this development, as former Lakers star Anthony Davis, dealt away in the shocking Luka Doncic trade, won't be able to suit up due to injury.

Will Dalton Knecht play a huge role for the Lakers in the stretch run?

With Luka Doncic's arrival, there are high hopes surrounding the Lakers and their ability to compete in the postseason. The addition of Mark Williams would have done wonders, as he was the perfect fit to fill the void they have in the middle following the departure of Davis. But with the trade falling through, the Lakers are now going to have to re-integrate Dalton Knecht, whose role now is up in the air.

Knecht should still fill a role as a flamethrower off the bench, but with the Lakers having to strike a delicate offense-defense balance, he may be relegated to no more than a 15-minute a night role.