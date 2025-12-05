The Los Angeles Lakers walked out of Toronto with a 123–120 win, but the moment that stayed with fans came in the final seconds, when Austin Reaves watched LeBron James give up a sure bucket to set up Rui Hachimura for the game-winner against the Toronto Raptors. The play captured everything about this Lakers group. It showed trust. It showed sacrifice. And it showed how far Reaves has come as a voice who now recognizes greatness in real time.

Austin Reaves wasn’t shy about it. “You tip your hat to a guy that just cares about winning and making the right play,” he said after dropping 44 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists for the Lakers. His tone carried admiration. His body language carried relief. He understood what that pass meant. LeBron James could have chased another double-digit night without apology, but he didn’t hesitate. He saw Hachimura open. He delivered the pass. The rest became a highlight the Lakers will replay for weeks.

"You tip your hat to a guy that just cares about winning and making the right play, that's what he's done his whole career." Austin Reaves (44 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST) talks to the media after the #Lakers 123-120 win in Toronto over the Raptors. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/m0GgcWGJMI — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 5, 2025

A Lakers moment that says everything

Article Continues Below

For Reaves, that Lakers sequence felt like a lesson wrapped inside a victory. In many ways, he spoke with the ease of someone who has watched LeBron James build a career on unselfish decisions, yet he also sounded energized by witnessing it again in a tight road game. All night, the Raptors had pressured him, but the final blow came from Rui Hachimura — calm in the corner, stepping into a shot that felt destined.

Afterward, Spectrum SportsNet captured the interview, and the emotion behind it was unmistakable. Reaves didn’t celebrate his own stat line. Instead, he celebrated the standard James continues to set and the confidence Hachimura now wears in big moments.

Ultimately, this is how a team grows: through trust, through sacrifice, through plays that echo long after the buzzer. And if the Lakers keep winning this way, how many more game-winners are waiting ahead?