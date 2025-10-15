The Los Angeles Lakers had a pressing need for a new starting center after they ended the 2024-25 campaign with such a thin frontcourt as they found themselves decimated by the Minnesota Timberwolves on the glass in the first round of the playoffs. They did address that need of theirs by bringing in Deandre Ayton on a two-year, $16 million deal, but he was available for that cheap for a reason after the Portland Trail Blazers decided that they'd rather buy him out than have him on the team.

Ayton's talent and athleticism can never be called into question. However, many fans have come to realize that his effort levels wane and his motor comes and goes. But the Lakers could not have afforded to be choosy considering the dearth of options at the center spot in free agency. Nonetheless, Ayton is showing signs of life in Purple and Gold after he stuffed the stat sheet on Tuesday night in their 113-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

In just 26 minutes of play, Ayton had himself a double-double, tallying 10 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 4-9 from the field. In addition to that, he also recorded three blocks and two steals, showing himself to be more of a force on the defensive end.

It's not perfect, however; there were some moments where Ayton was just staring at the action, and there seems to be a general sense of lethargy in the way he moves.

But Ayton is a major presence in the paint and he can be a positive force on the defensive end when he's locked in. He seems to be more motivated when he's more involved on offense, and with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves setting him up and LeBron James eventually returning to do so, everything is set up for Ayton to thrive with the Lakers.

Haters are not backing off of Lakers' Deandre Ayton

Ayton's issue is never stuffing the stat sheet. It's that his low effort levels allow his matchup to sometimes pop off as well. This was exactly what happened on Tuesday.

Khaman Maluach, who started for the shorthanded Suns, had his way with Ayton at times, and he put up 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks on 8-10 shooting from the field in 31 minutes — prompting some major clowning to go the Lakers center's way.

“Dominayton got outperformed by a rookie 😂,” X user @hanks391 wrote.

“He was getting cooked all night,” @TheFreshestDoug added.

Maluach with Ayton guarding him pic.twitter.com/OpiD41La5W — Drey (@edreyheras) October 15, 2025