The life of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is an open book. He has learned to live with the spotlight always on him. It is the trade-off for being one of the best athletes in the galaxy.

James is generous with his thoughts, regularly sharing them on social media. He can be funny, cryptic, self-deprecating, or serious.

On Wednesday, the four-time MVP posted a series of pictures on Instagram with a sharply worded caption.

“No matter if you LOVE or HATE me, you will REMEMBER me 👑,” wrote James.

Fans were not entirely sure why he posted it, but it sure got them talking.

“Tell 'em, GOAT,” said @chase_sm1th.

“Yes, sir, they got no choice, King 👑. You are the GREATEST to ever do it 💪🏾,” added @officialcmurph.

“Keep striving to get better every day, King! You got Father Time beat 🤴🏿🙅🏾‍♂️🙌🏾,” commented @taegodumb.

“Just go until 45 🤷🏽‍♂️🎯,” suggested @banduaryscrilla.

“Forget about the haters, big bro. Real ones will always remember your greatness,” noted @jvannucci.

“I am ultimately just done with the conversation of graders. This man is the true definition of great 👏,” declared @darthefoodguru.

The Lakers won their last game against the Atlanta Hawks, 141-116, with James finishing with a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

But at this point, merely talking about numbers feels like a disservice to James' overall legacy. It is impossible to quantify his lasting impact, not just in the NBA, but culturally as a whole.

No matter what he accomplishes, there will always be haters. But as they say, you're not doing anything right if you don't have any.