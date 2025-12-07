The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers, and many were wondering if LeBron James would be active for the game after missing their last one against the Boston Celtics.

After being listed as questionable a day before the game, James has now been listed as probable, and it looks like he will suit up. James has been dealing with left foot joint arthritis, and his right sciatica had been bothering him, which was the reason he missed the beginning of the season.

It looks like the Lakers are still trying to bring him along slowly, and they're not putting much pressure on him to play every game. When James has been on the floor this season, you can see that he doesn't look like the same explosive player that the world knows him to be.

It was obvious when his streak of scoring 10 points in a game came to an end against the Toronto Raptors, but he was still able to affect the game in his way, passing the ball to Rui Hachimura for the game-winning. shot. After the game, James was asked about the streak ending, and it seemed like it didn't bother him since they won.

“This is the best way. If it had to end, the perfect ending for the streak is tonight,” James said via The Athletic. “It’s literally who I am. That’s who I am. … It’s always been about: ‘How can I win the game? How can I make the right play and win the game?’ That streak just happened.”

James has always been the type of player who doesn't have to score to affect the game, but he's also always had 10 points or more for 1,297 straight games. For James, he just cares about whether the team wins or not, and that will forever be his mindset.