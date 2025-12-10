Recently, the Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves throughout the NFL world when they announced that they would be signing retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers to their practice squad. Rivers last appeared in the NFL with the Colts during the 2020-21 season and had since hung up the cleats, but now is rejoining the team in the wake of injuries to Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard.

On Wednesday, Rivers had his first press conference back with the Indianapolis media and made a reference to his time quarterbacking the team during the COVID-19 pandemic, when media availability was conducted digitally.

“No Zoom, let’s go!” exclaimed Rivers, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

At the age of 44, it remains to be seen just how much Philip Rivers has left in the tank. If he does end up starting a game for Indianapolis, he will join a very exclusive list of quarterbacks to have played at that age, including his longtime AFC adversary Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the Colts raced out of the gates this season to a hot start but have since crash-landed back on Earth, with the offense tapering off significantly. Daniel Jones' torn Achilles last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a devastating blow both for him and the team as a whole, which is now in serious danger of missing the playoffs altogether despite their hot start.

In any case, the Colts will next take the field on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks on the road, with kickoff set for 4:25 pm ET.