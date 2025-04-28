LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are now down 3-1 in their first-round series of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves following a 16-113 Game 4 loss in the Twin Cities on Sunday. That game had a thrilling end and featured physicality, as evidenced as well by a wild moment involving the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and Rudy Gobert.

While Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was preparing to take a free throw, James and the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year jostled for position for a possible rebound. Gobert, however, was caught extending his forearm into the back of James' head, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul call on the Timberwolves big man. James then turned around and had some words for Gobert, as Lakers guard Austin Reaves tried to hold back the future Basketball Hall of Famer.

Rudy Gobert shoved his forearm into the back of LeBron James’ head 👀 Gobert was given a flagrant 1 for the foul. Agree or disagree with the refs’ ruling? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K8eNGsyhpQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans had plenty of reactions to Gobert's action.

“It’s the correct call. Yet the way LeBron flops and cries over minimal stuff, I think most assumed he’d end up hospitalized from actual rough play,” a fan shared.

That sentiment was echoed by another commenter on social media: “It’s against Lebron. Surprised Gobert was ejected from the game.”

From another X (formerly Twitter) user: “I mean, yeah. That's an F1.”

“Bron took a nasty one, gotta be more careful out there,” said another fan.

“Come on Rudy lol at least try to not make it obvious, “a different post read.

In any case, Gobert and the Timberwolves had the last laugh in Game 4. Gobert only had five points on a poor 1-for-5 shooting from the field but had 10 boards to go with a steal in 26 minutes of action. James, on the other hand, put up 27 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists, plus three steals and three blocks while playing 46 minutes. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic had 38 points in a losing effort.

After back-to-back losses to the Timberwolves, the Lakers are left without room for another loss. Otherwise, they will have an early vacation, as they now face a win-or-go-home scenario for the rest of the first round. Minnesota will look to close the series out on Wednesday, when the Lakers host Minnesota in Game 5.