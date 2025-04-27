The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 116-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round to fall down 3-1 in the series, and a late Timberwolves challenge resulted in an Anthony Edwards turnover getting changed to a foul on LeBron James. A unique camera angle clearly showed that James got Edwards' wrist and not the ball.

After further review, LeBron James was called for a CRUCIAL foul on Anthony Edwards 😳 Ant-Man would make both free throws to go up 3 points and the Wolves would take a WILD Game 4 🍿 Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/qLrQW6L73i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lakers nearly pulled off their biggest win in the season, but the late-game possessions ultimately did not go their way. Despite clear evidence of it being a foul on James, Lakers fans were still upset about it after the game.

“Complete horse poop no foul was called on the floor. You can't call foul. The call was out of bounds,” wrote @Johnjoeunion on X.

“Rigged,” wrote @AbeBaitse.

“Now all of a sudden they have hawk cams? Since when?” wrote @RunLamarRun.

“MIKE HOW IS THAT ALLOWED YOU CANT CHALLENGE A NO FOUL CALL?!! Am I crazy,” wrote @K1ng_lou.

“NBA sucks refs have ruined the game we love,” wrote @eskeleto_15.

The reality is that now the Lakers have their backs against the wall down 3-1 in the series. Overall, James and Luka Doncic had good games, as Lames had 27 points on 5-9 shooting, while Doncic had 38 points on 13-28 shooting. Rui Hachimura also scored 23 points on 9-16 shooting. James and Doncic played 46 minutes, clearly illustrating how important head coach JJ Redick viewed the game.

The Lakers will head back home and get ready to play a do-or-die Game 5 on Wednesday. Luckily James and Doncic will get two days of rest after all of the minutes they played in Game 4. It would be a surprise if they are not asked to play a similar amount of minutes to save the Lakers' season.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers fare in Game 5 coming off of the heartbreaking loss in Game 4.