The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 116-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round to fall down 3-1 in the series, and a late Timberwolves challenge resulted in an Anthony Edwards turnover getting changed to a foul on LeBron James. A unique camera angle clearly showed that James got Edwards' wrist and not the ball.

The Lakers nearly pulled off their biggest win in the season, but the late-game possessions ultimately did not go their way. Despite clear evidence of it being a foul on James, Lakers fans were still upset about it after the game.

“Complete horse poop no foul was called on the floor. You can't call foul. The call was out of bounds,” wrote @Johnjoeunion on X.

“Rigged,” wrote @AbeBaitse.

“Now all of a sudden they have hawk cams? Since when?” wrote @RunLamarRun.

Related Los Angeles Lakers NewsArticle continues below
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Lakers news: What Shams Charania is hearing about Luka Doncic before Game 4
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Is Luka Doncic listed on Lakers-Timberwolves Game 4 injury report?
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
LeBron James drops playoff warning after Game 3 loss

“MIKE HOW IS THAT ALLOWED YOU CANT CHALLENGE A NO FOUL CALL?!! Am I crazy,” wrote @K1ng_lou.

“NBA sucks refs have ruined the game we love,” wrote @eskeleto_15.

The reality is that now the Lakers have their backs against the wall down 3-1 in the series. Overall, James and Luka Doncic had good games, as Lames had 27 points on 5-9 shooting, while Doncic had 38 points on 13-28 shooting. Rui Hachimura also scored 23 points on 9-16 shooting. James and Doncic played 46 minutes, clearly illustrating how important head coach JJ Redick viewed the game.

The Lakers will head back home and get ready to play a do-or-die Game 5 on Wednesday. Luckily James and Doncic will get two days of rest after all of the minutes they played in Game 4. It would be a surprise if they are not asked to play a similar amount of minutes to save the Lakers' season.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers fare in Game 5 coming off of the heartbreaking loss in Game 4.