The NBA Playoffs continue, and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to tie this series up and not go down 3-1 when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Lakers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

Game 4 between the Lakers and Timberwolves tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Minneapolis, with Minnesota holding a 2-1 series lead after a decisive 116-104 Game 3 win. The Timberwolves’ defense, anchored by Jaden McDaniels’ career-high 30 points and relentless effort on Luka Doncic, proved pivotal, while Anthony Edwards’ late-game heroics sealed the victory. LeBron James continues to defy age with a 38-point, 10-rebound performance, but LA’s hopes hinge on Doncic's recovery from illness and more support from the supporting cast. Expect a fiercely contested battle as the Lakers fight to avoid a daunting 3-1 deficit.

Here are the Lakers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Timberwolves Game 4 Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +138

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 209.5 (-110)

Under: 209.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are well-positioned to win or at least cover the spread against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sunday’s pivotal Game 4, despite being 3.5-point underdogs on the road. The Lakers have consistently performed against the spread this season, boasting a 46-38 ATS record, while the Timberwolves have struggled in this area, especially as home favorites, where they posted a subpar 17-23-1 mark. Los Angeles’ defensive adjustments were on full display in their Game 2 victory, holding Minnesota to just 85 points and containing the Timberwolves’ supporting cast. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic healthy and playing at a high level, the Lakers’ star power and playoff experience give them a reliable edge in close contests.

Moreover, the Lakers’ resilience following losses and their ability to bounce back with physical, detail-oriented play have been themes throughout the series. Their Game 2 win showcased their defensive intensity and ability to control the tempo, even when their three-point shooting faltered. The Timberwolves, while formidable at home, have not consistently blown out opponents in Minneapolis, and their ATS record at Target Center reflects that inconsistency. With both teams largely healthy and the series pressure mounting, expect the Lakers to keep the game tight and potentially steal a win, making them a strong bet to cover the spread in what should be another hard-fought, low-scoring battle.

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are primed to win and cover the 3.5-point spread against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sunday’s Game 4, thanks to their dynamic offense, defensive versatility, and late-game execution. In Game 3, Minnesota showcased its depth and poise, closing the contest on a 13-1 run and pulling away from the Lakers in the final minutes. Jaden McDaniels delivered a career playoff-high 30 points while anchoring the defense against an ailing Luka Doncic, and Anthony Edwards’ 29-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist performance highlighted his ability to take over in clutch moments. The Timberwolves’ supporting cast, including Julius Randle and Naz Reid, stepped up at key times, and the team’s composure under pressure was evident as they outlasted a Lakers squad that struggled with turnovers and lacked consistent scoring beyond LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Statistically, the Timberwolves have been reliable as favorites, winning 63.5% of games when favored this season and holding a 67.3% win rate when favored by similar odds. Their offensive efficiency-averaging 114.3 points per game, just above the Lakers’ defensive average-suggests they can maintain their scoring edge. Minnesota’s recent form is strong, going 8-2 in their last 10 games and 6-4 against the spread in that stretch. With home-court advantage at the Target Center, a healthy rotation, and the Lakers’ continued turnover issues and reliance on LeBron, expect the Timberwolves to control the tempo and cover the spread as they push for a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Expect the Minnesota Timberwolves to win and cover the 3.5-point spread in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Lakers. Minnesota’s defensive intensity and balanced scoring, led by Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, have proven tough for the Lakers to solve, especially at home. While LeBron James remains a threat, LA’s supporting cast has struggled with consistency and turnovers. The Timberwolves’ recent momentum, combined with their strong home-court advantage and late-game execution, should be enough to secure a victory by more than the spread. Look for Minnesota to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a convincing performance.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3.5 (-108), Over 209.5 (-110)