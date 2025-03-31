ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has criticized LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for selecting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. In recent weeks, it's caused as stir withing the NBA world on social media. However, on Monday, Gilbert Arenas shared his take on Bronny playing for L.A. and defended James and the organization for doing so.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Arenas claimed that LeBron James did the same thing any parent would do in that position. The former NBA point guard compared the situation to a parent hiring their child to the family business before they are ready.

“Let's just be honest, every parent would've [done] the same thing… What LeBron [James] did, every parent would have.”

"Let's just be honest, every parent would've [done] the same thing… What LeBron [James] did, every parent would have." Gilbert Arenas on LeBron playing together with Bronny 👀 (via @dpshow)pic.twitter.com/DNHhojmRw6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bronny has played in 23 for the Lakers so far this season. The 20-year-old point guard has come off the bench playing sporadic minutes, which is normal for any player taken late in the second round. In his rookie campaign, Bronny is averaging 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

However, he's been rather dominant in the G-League this year. Gilbert Arenas points out how surprised he was by Bronny James' performances at that level. Through 11 games played, LeBron James' son is averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point line.

In comparison to most players selected in the later portion of any NBA Draft, Bronny James is showing solid flashes of potential. He may not become a superstar like LeBron James, but at the very least, we could see Bronny playing as a solid point guard in the league. But only time will tell how his career pans out.

With just eight games remaining on the schedule, the Lakers may aim to clinch a playoff berth relatively soon. They currently own the No. 4 seed and have a one-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James will be in full force on Monday night when Los Angeles takes on the second-placed Houston Rockets.