Apparently, vocal wars are not enough for the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith's feud, who have an offer to take their beef to the boxing ring.

TMZ Sports reports James and Smith have garnered interest from Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman. He reportedly has started making calls to investors — TMZ Sports speculates contacts in Saudi Arabia — to make the high-profile bout happen.

However, there could be some roadblocks in the way of making it happen. For one, as TMZ Sports points out, neither James nor Smith need the money. Plus, Smith has previously said James would best him in a physical confrontation.

So, a boxing match sounds unlikely. If it happened, it would be because they want to put on a show. It would solely be for moving tickets and entertainment purposes.

Feldman started making calls after James trolled Smith on Instagram. He posted a video of Smith sparring and made it clear he was not intimidated by his punches. His caption featured a bunch of laughing emojis and read, “WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP.”

LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith's feud timeline

The beef between James and Smith started in early March 2025 after the latter criticized James' son, Bronny. Being the father that he is, LeBron confronted Smith during a Lakers game. In turn, Smith walked back some of the comments, but the feud continued to escalate.

“That wasn't a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father, and I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard,” Smith said following the confrontation. “By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very deeply about his son.”

After James spoke about their beef on The Pat McAfee Show, Smith began firing back on First Take, calling him “petty.” The feud has now escalated to the point they are being offered boxing matches.

We will see when the heat dies down. It is unlikely they will settle it in the boxing ring, but it will come to a resolution at some point.