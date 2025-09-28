Gilbert Arenas is not holding back on what he sees as a misstep by the Los Angeles Lakers. The former NBA All-Star believes the franchise should have extended LeBron James rather than letting him play out his contract.

“If I were the owner, I would have made a deal with him,” Arenas said on his show. “Ask him what he wanted. If I can backdoor another 50 to him, like invest in his school or whatever, something he’s going to capitalize on later in life to save me 50 today where I can build, I would have done it.”

James, now entering his 22nd season, will play under an expiring contract for the first time in his career after the Lakers declined to extend him. Instead, the team quickly secured Luka Doncic on a three-year, $165 million deal following last season’s blockbuster trade. James opted into his $52.6 million player option, but the message was clear: Los Angeles is prioritizing flexibility over long-term commitment to its superstar.

The Lakers' money debate with LeBron James

Arenas’ comments also highlight a broader discussion about James’ career earnings. Despite consistently signing max contracts, Real Value metrics estimate James has been underpaid by more than $220 million across his career. His most underpaid season came in 2008-09 with Cleveland, when he earned $14.4 million but was valued at $44.4 million. Even after making $47.6 million in 2023-24, his worth was still projected lower than his actual contribution.

That theme ties James to other greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan, who were similarly underpaid relative to their impact. “All the greats were underpaid,” Arenas said. “Jordan was underpaid. Kobe was underpaid. Shaq was underpaid.”

The Lakers, however, see risk in committing beyond this season. Age remains a factor, and with Doncic viewed as the future centerpiece, the franchise wants room to maneuver. Still, Arenas insists James deserves more than caution from the team he helped return to championship glory in 2020.

“LeBron James is your current, and LeBron James Jr. is your future,” Arenas said. “Luka is the bridge in between the two LeBron eras.”