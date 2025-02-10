Regardless of who is on the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers (31-19) are playing excellent basketball right now. They have won their first four February games and nine of their last 10 contests overall, continuing their climb up the Western Conference. And Luka Doncic has yet to even suit up. Until now, that is.

After initially being listed questionable on the injury report, he is now probable for Monday night's home game versus the Utah Jazz. Lakers fans have been salivating at the thought of a generational talent like Doncic pairing up with an all-time great in LeBron James. That fantasy is on the cusp of becoming a reality.

Doncic has yet to play in 2025 because of a calf strain he suffered on Christmas Day. Crypto.com Arena is overflowing with buzz and anticipation ahead of what the city eagerly hopes is his franchise debut. Delaying this momentous occasion would induce colossal disappointment, especially for those who have specifically purchased tickets to watch the sensational Slovenian don the Purple and Gold for the first time.

The Lakers will be vigilant when it comes to its prized midseason acquisition, but it appears Los Angeles and the basketball-watching world will get to see Luka Doncic in action tonight.

Luka Doncic hopes to quickly get into rhythm in Lakers-Jazz game

LA handled the Indiana Pacers without either Doncic or LeBron James on Saturday, thanks in large part to a spectacular Austin Reaves showing, and should be up to task for a meeting with 12-39 Utah. Still, head coach JJ Redick would love to start this inevitable adjustment period at home and against one of the worst teams the NBA has to offer.

Considering that the Lakers battle the Jazz twice in the next three days and then host the also-dreadful Charlotte Hornets next Wednesday, this is an ideal stretch for Doncic to ease into his new environment. Besides the challenges one faces when switching squads, the 25-year-old has plenty of injury rust to shake off after a lengthy layoff.

Luka Doncic now has something to prove, though. The Dallas Mavericks do not trust his durability or conditioning. Although the five-time All-NBA First-Teamer might lower LA's defensive ceiling to a considerable extent, his offensive mastery gives the squad a lethal punch. While a matchup against the lowly Jazz is not likely to accomplish much from an optics standpoint, he can still send a small message that his body is in working order by carving up the defense.

All signs indicate that Doncic will officially compete for his new team on Monday. ClutchPoints will update you if his status takes a downward turn, however. Opening tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET. He averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.4 percent in 22 games with the Mavs this season.