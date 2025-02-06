The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves with one of the most shocking trades in league history, acquiring five-time All-Star Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis. While Doncic hasn’t played for the Lakers yet because of a calf injury, LeBron James is already hyped.

After the Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 122-97, LeBron went on Instagram and posted a picture of himself sitting next to the Slovenian star on the bench.

“Coming soon,” is what King James captioned the post.

Doncic is only 25 and one of the best offensive players in the league. Even though he hasn’t suited up for the Lakers yet, he’s been in the gym, knocking down threes and even sinking a half-court shot during practice. Rumors suggest that he could make his debut as soon as Saturday when the Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers. If not, he might hit the court Monday against the Utah Jazz.

Even without Doncic, the Lakers have been cruising, winning seven of their last eight games and holding a 29-19 record, ranking fifth in the Western Conference. LeBron James has been playing at an unreal level at the age of 40, averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game this season. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, making him one of the most prolific offensive players in the league.

Even Doncic himself couldn’t believe the trade at first.

“Everybody was surprised, so you can imagine how shocked I was,” he said. “I was almost asleep when I got the call. I had to check that it wasn’t April 1.”

But the shock has worn off, and he’s embracing his new reality.

Now, all that’s left is for these two superstars to share the court finally. If they click the way people expect them to, the Lakers aren’t just making a playoff push, they’re coming for a championship.