Call San Antonio Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama the chef, because he's been cooking the Los Angeles Lakers all game long Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. And there may not be a player he roasted more on the court than LA forward Jake LaRavia.

Wemby has barely been touched by LA's defense. Against Wemby, the Lakers are having as much success containing him as a wet paper bag. LaRavia can attest to that, as it took just 18 minutes for him to foul out after spending most of his time on the floor getting thrown at Wembanyama.

Just take a look at this.

Jake LaRavia had a tough go guarding Wemby tonight: 10 points

2 rebounds

6 fouls 18 minutes pic.twitter.com/2yE2hoDOF9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

With the Lakers missing several players, including regular starters LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves, Wembanyama and the Spurs were able to pour it on early.

By the end of the first quarter, San Antonio had already scored 47 points to just 30 by Los Angeles. At the end of the first half, Wembanyama already had 37 points on a 12-for-17 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from behind the arc. He truly is having his way against the severely shorthanded Lakers.

Although he scored 10 points on 3-for-6 shooting, LaRavia had a game-worst minus-31, as Wembanyama and company broke away early, turning the rest of the contest into a long garbage time.

As things stand at the time of this writing, the Spurs are on their way to winning their fifth consecutive contest and their regular-season series versus the Lakers. San Antonio entered the Lakers game having won two of the first three meetings with the Purple & Gold.