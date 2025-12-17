There is always a moment that will stick with somebody where they felt changed the trajectory of their life. For Jalen Brunson, this may have not been a life-changing moment, but it definitely had an effect on his career. The NBA Cup MVP recalled a moment he shared with Kobe Bryant on Christmas in 2014 when the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Chicago Bulls.

Bryant did not play in that game, but afterwards, Brunson was able to shake his hand and speak to him. The Lakers' legend then gave Brunson a pair of his Kobe 9s to have. Brunson had a high school game the next day and wore them, and he finished with 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Jalen Brunson remembers the moment Kobe Bryant handed him his signature Christmas shoes in high school. A moment that changed everything ❤️ (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/imi0fkwDbm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 17, 2025

From there, Brunson has been able to create special moments in his basketball career, and interacting with Bryant is probably something that he will never forget. It may be one of the reasons that he is where he is at this point in his career, and he's having success with the New York Knicks this season, as they just won the NBA Cup MVP.

Article Continues Below

After the game, head coach Mike Brown shared his thoughts about Brunson winning the MVP, and he thinks he should be in the running for an even bigger award.

“I hope on this stage, you guys, when you start talking about MVP candidates, his name is one of the first to come out of your mouth. Because on this stage, to go get it done while winning is what, in my opinion, what the MVP is about,” Brown said.

There is a good chance that Brunson could be in those conversations at the end of the season if the Knicks are still playing well. Right now, they are in second place in the Eastern Conference, right behind the Detroit Pistons.