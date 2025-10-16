The Los Angeles looked to improve on their preseason record as they faced the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Lakers have only won one of their four preseason assignments. They are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, 113-104, on Tuesday, even with Luka Doncic seeing action.

Doncic sat out their game against the Mavericks, his old team. Also absent was LeBron James, who's dealing with a sciatica injury. The Purple and Gold also opted to rest Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart, among others.

Los Angeles, however, got even more handicapped against Dallas after Jarred Vanderbilt was forced to exit the game.

“Lakers say Jarred Vanderbilt has a left quad contusion and will not return to tonight's preseason game against the Mavs,” reported ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Vanderbilt saw action in the first half but didn't enter the game in the third quarter. He finished with five points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one block in 13 minutes.

Article Continues Below

The 26-year-old forward has struggled to stay healthy in his stint with the Lakers. He only played 65 games in the last two seasons.

While his latest injury doesn't seem too serious, Los Angeles cannot afford to miss Vanderbilt for multiple games once again, as he's arguably the team's best on-ball defender. His length, motor, and doggedness make him a critical cog of the Lakers.

As of writing, the Mavericks are leading the Lakers, 91-86, in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers will close out their preseason calendar on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.