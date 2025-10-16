The Dallas Mavericks were looking for back-to-back wins in the preseason as they went up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Obviously, there's recent history between the two teams. But for the Mavericks, they also have a bright future in the form of Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old rookie has been nothing but impressive, showing off the all-around skills that made him the consensus No. 1 overall pick.

In the first quarter against the Lakers, he faked out Jarred Vanderbilt and rolled to the lane. He got the ball via a nifty pass from Anthony Davis and rammed it home with a two-handed dunk, hyping up the Mavericks' bench.

Cooper Flagg finds space and throws it down with AUTHORITY

It's wild to see it from someone who's not even legally allowed to drink.

Drafting Flagg in June was an easy decision for the Mavericks, who are still looking to regain their identity after shockingly trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

While the former Duke standout will surely run into hurdles as he adjusts in the NBA, his addition should only bolster Dallas' chances, even with Kyrie Irving out for an extended period due to his torn ACL.

Klay Thompson has praised Flagg's work ethic, saying it says a lot about how the talented forward approaches the game at such a young age.

Flagg has scored in double digits in three games in the preseason before facing the Lakers.

As of writing, the Mavericks are down, 59-49, in the second quarter. Flagg has nine points on 4-of-7 shooting.