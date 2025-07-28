The New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto made MLB history on Sunday night, powering his team to a 5–3 win over the San Francisco Giants and ending a pivotal three-game sweep at Oracle Park. Soto’s seventh-inning solo home run, his 25th of the season, not only gave the Mets a 4–3 lead but also rewrote history.

Soto became the first player in MLB history to record 25+ home runs in a season for four different teams (Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Mets) before turning 29 years old, according to OptaStats. The opposite-field blast, which followed Ronny Mauricio’s game-tying solo shot into McCovey Cove, snapped an eight-game homerless streak for Juan Soto and ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

The Mets’ offense was anchored by rookie Ronny Mauricio, who delivered a career night. Mauricio went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, two RBIs, and three runs scored, his first four-hit game. He was instrumental throughout, driving in Francisco Alvarez in the third, blasting the tying home run in the seventh, and scoring an insurance run in the ninth off a Brandon Nimmo double.

The Mets’ pitching held strong despite a shaky outing from starter Kodai Senga, who allowed three runs on four hits and five walks across five innings. All of San Francisco’s runs came via two home runs from Matt Chapman, who twice took Senga deep, once in the fourth and again in the fifth.

New York’s bullpen was flawless behind Senga. Jose Butto (3–1) earned the win with a clean sixth, Gregory Soto impressed in his Mets debut with a perfect seventh, while Reed Garrett, Brooks Raley, and Edwin Díaz combined to seal the final frames. Díaz collected his 23rd save of the season, striking out both Willy Adames and Chapman to escape a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.

The Mets finished the game 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position but overcame the lack of timely hitting with big swings from the bottom of the order and dominant relief pitching. The win pushed New York’s winning streak to seven games, matching their longest of the season, and extended their NL East lead to 1.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets now head to San Diego to begin a three-game series against the Padres on Monday.