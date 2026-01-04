The Atlanta Falcons have finished their schedule with a late-season surge, but questions regarding the job security of head coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot continue to circulate. While a three-game winning streak has improved the mood around the facility, league insiders suggest that owner Arthur Blank is still in the process of evaluating the leadership staff.

Reports indicate that Atlanta remains a situation to watch, as the team has struggled to meet the high expectations set for the year. Although the development of key offensive stars has provided some optimism, the front office must decide if the recent momentum is enough to overlook the inconsistencies seen earlier in the season.

Following the final whistle, Tori McElhaney shared several updates on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the head coach's outlook. When asked about his future in Atlanta, Raheem Morris made his intentions clear: “I'm going to coach this football team as long as (owner Arthur Blank) allows me.”

Morris also reflected on the effort his players put forth to close out the calendar on a high note. During his postgame opening statements, he expressed pride in the locker room, saying that “Couldn't be more happy for the guys to go finish the season the right way.”

Article Continues Below

In addition to his comments on the team's culture, Morris gave significant credit to Terry Fontenot. He praised the General Manager for his work in the front office, specifically noting Fontenot's ability to find productive players who could contribute to the team's output on the field.

The afternoon was also defined by a historic performance from the defense, which officially set a new franchise record for the most sacks in a single season. This achievement was punctuated by back-to-back sacks from James Pearce Jr., who has become a focal point of the pass rush. Regarding the new record, Morris noted: “It's more about us finding the way to get to the quarterback.”

This defensive milestone supported a determined performance by Kirk Cousins, who led the team despite dealing with a sudden illness on Sunday morning.

By overcoming these challenges and securing a division win, the Falcons ended their season on a historic note while leaving the final decisions about the franchise's direction to ownership.