The Cleveland Browns were not able to get many positive things from this season, but the one thing on everybody's radar was Myles Garrett having the chance to break the NFL single-season sack record. Garrett was able to do so in the final game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, as he was able to bring Joe Burrow down.

After he was seen celebrating with his teammates, there was a nice camera pan to Garrett's parents celebrating the moment together.

Myles Garrett’s parents taking it all in after watching their son break the NFL single season sack record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AWPA85Qmc3 https://t.co/JKTO76UDxb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

It was a great moment for the Garrett family to see their son do something that will be in the history books.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Garrett's sack came against Burrow, and it also isn't a surprise that he's sacked him the most throughout his career. Before the Week 18 matchup, Garrett opened up about the conversations that he has with Burrow, as he's seen him on the ground a lot during his career.

“Absolutely,” Garrett said, via the team. “I've seen his face on the ground, looking up at me, saying ‘Hi Myles, and I, ‘Hi Joe,' too many times, so yeah, I'd figured he'd be at the top.”

Garrett has been one of the best edge rushers in the league for some time now, and it almost feels like he gets better every season. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the Browns as a whole, as they haven't been to the playoffs in two seasons. Last season, they finished 3-14, and at first, it didn't seem like Garrett was going to be with the team after requesting a trade.

Soon after, the Browns offered him a big contract extension, and he stayed, but the Browns only got two games better this year, finishing 5-12.

At this point, it's hard to tell what the future will hold for the Browns, but they have things to look forward to.