Once in a while, Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes will pull off a jaw-dropping highlight, reminding fans that he is one of the most effortlessly athletic players in the NBA.

To wit: The Lakers' game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

With the Lakers ahead by a comfortable margin in the fourth quarter, Hayes stole the ball from Josh Giddey. He then raced to the other end for a crazy between-the-legs dunk, whipping the United Center into a frenzy.

JAXSON HAYES HITTING THE EASTBAY DUNK IN CHICAGO 🤯pic.twitter.com/OLoD64Gz8r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2026

Come on, how many big men in the league can do that?

The Lakers defeated the Bulls, 129-118, for back-to-back wins. Hayes contributed eight points, four rebounds, and two blocks off the bench.

The 25-year-old Hayes has collected a bunch of impressive highlights in his career, but this one may be the best yet. He has shown that he can soar despite his size, making him the perfect lob threat for the Lakers, especially with Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves commanding attention from the defense.

Moreover, Hayes has always provided energy with his spunk, an attribute that coach JJ Redick has often praised. Hayes is mainly an interior defender for Los Angeles, but if he can also contribute on offense, that is a big bonus.

Doncic led the charge for the Lakers against the Bulls with a game-high 46 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. James added 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Rui Hachimura had 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting off the bench.

They will go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.