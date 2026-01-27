Michael Jordan may have a statue outside the United Center, but on Monday, it was LeBron James who commanded awe as the Los Angeles Lakers visited the Chicago Bulls.

In the early minutes of the first quarter, James tapped the ball away from Matas Buzelis. It went to Luka Doncic, who then tossed it to James, who was all alone on the other end.

The 41-year-old star went up for a picturesque tomahawk slam, wowing even the fans of the Bulls.

Listen to the Bulls crowd after this LeBron James dunk 🔊

pic.twitter.com/Wa2CabLKC4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2026

It was another example of the league-wide admiration for the future Hall of Famer, who continues to pull off impressive highlights despite his age.

The Lakers are looking for back-to-back wins after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 116-110, at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

While various injuries have hampered James in recent seasons, he has shown that he can still keep up with the NBA's young guns, utilizing his wealth of experience.

Recently, there have been discussions about whether the four-time champion deserves a spot in next month's All-Star Game in San Francisco. For the first time in a very long while, James was not voted as a starter, putting his 21-year streak of playing in the midseason classic in jeopardy.

James already stated that he is perfectly fine if he does not get the nod, as he can take a break and spend more time with his family. Or probably even play some golf.

As of writing, the Lakers are ahead by double digits against the Bulls in the second quarter.