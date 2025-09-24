Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss drew a direct line between Luka Doncic and some of the most iconic players in franchise history. With the 2025-26 NBA season less than a month away, Buss compared Doncic’s global reach to that of Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Speaking with The Athletic’s Dan Woike following Slovenia’s run to the EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals, Buss said Doncic represents a continuation of the Lakers’ legacy of international impact.

“The idea that he is a Laker, it connects us. It’s a global thread,” Buss said. “I can’t think of a better representation of Laker basketball than Luka and what he brings to the game. To see it in a different context, a European tournament, it just feels very similar to Kobe or LeBron in the Olympics or Magic Johnson with the Dream Team.”

Buss was joined in Poland by general manager Rob Pelinka, executives Kurt and Linda Rambis, and Dr. Leroy Sims, the team’s director of player performance and health. The group traveled overseas to show support for Doncic and observe his performance on the international stage.

“He just looked comfortable,” Buss told The Athletic. “His focus was on basketball instead of something else being in the back of mind. He’s less burdened; he’s got clarity. … He knows where he wants to be. He knows where he is now.”

Doncic, who arrived in Los Angeles via a February trade with Dallas that sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks, enters his first full season with the Lakers. The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension in August, reaffirming the franchise’s long-term commitment.

Jeanie Buss sees Luka Doncic’s global profile rise as Lakers retool for 2025-26 season

The Lakers are also reshaping their roster around him and James after last season’s early playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. New additions include Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia, moves aimed at improving both depth and defensive versatility.

Pelinka praised Doncic’s ability to captivate onlookers with his playmaking and creativity.

“He’s sort of like an illusionist,” Pelinka said in Poland. “He does things on the court that you can’t fully understand unless you’re live at the game.”

Doncic’s influence has already extended beyond the NBA. His performance in international competition has been widely followed, with Slovenia’s run at EuroBasket adding to his growing global profile. Buss’s remarks place him firmly within the tradition of Lakers stars who not only excel on the court but also carry cultural weight across the basketball world.

The Lakers will begin their new campaign Oct. 21 at Crypto.com Arena against the Golden State Warriors, a marquee matchup featuring Doncic, James, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler III. For Buss, Doncic’s arrival offers both a continuation of the team’s storied past and a glimpse into its future.