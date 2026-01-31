After the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 142-111 blowout win against the Washington Wizards, head coach JJ Redick discussed LeBron James entering this year’s dunk contest. Lakers fans celebrated James’ dunk against the Wizards, as the 41-year-old veteran showed he can still go well above the rim when he takes flight.

During his postgame media availability, Redick revealed a rumor he’s hearing ahead of this year’s Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, suggesting James would participate.

“The early rumors are that the league is gonna try to get him to the dunk contest this year,” Redick said. “There’s some juice left in those legs, apparently. The great left bionic leg.”

"The early rumors are that the league is gonna try to get him to the dunk contest this year. There's some juice left in those legs, apparently. The great left bionic leg." JJ Redick on the dunks from LeBron James in last night's win over the Wizards 😅pic.twitter.com/IwgGtTwAP8 https://t.co/62pVtnWnZj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

JJ Redick’s playful joking about LeBron entering the dunk contest was his way of telling everyone how impressed he is to see the 41-year-old forward still flying at this stage of his career with the Lakers.

James finished with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including a pair of threes, six assists, and two steals in Friday’s win against the Wizards. Luka Doncic led with a triple-double (37 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds), including six threes, and three steals, and Deandre Ayton added 28 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.

How LeBron James’ longevity was highlighted in Lakers’ win

Lakers veteran LeBron James’ longevity was highlighted in Friday’s matchup against the Wizards, given how young his opponent was.

A majority of the Wizards’ roster was not even alive when James made his NBA debut, highlighting the absurd longevity the Lakers star has had. James made his debut on October 29, 2003. He won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. Of the 10 players who played for the Wizards, half of them were not yet born when James made his NBA debut.

Those players were Alex Sarr, Will Riley, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and Bilal Coulibaly. Wizards’ Anthony Gill, Sharife Cooper, Jamir Watkins, Malaki Branham, and Justin Champagnie were born when James made his debut.

The Lakers will face the Knicks on Sunday.