The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 4-2 on their current road trip following their 142-111 win against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Amid the Lakers’ win, one of the major storylines of the game was the longevity of LeBron James that was highlighted by an insane stat that was brought up by the Monumental Sports broadcast crew during the game.

A majority of the Wizards roster was not even born when LeBron James first came into the NBA, highlighting the insane longevity the Lakers star has had. James’ rookie season was in 2003-04, and he won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. His NBA debut was on October 29, 2003.

Of the 10 players who played for the Wizards, five of them were not yet born when James made his NBA debut. Those players were Alex Sarr, Will Riley, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly. The five players who were born when James made his debut were Anthony Gill, Sharife Cooper, Jamir Watkins, Malaki Branham and Justin Champagnie.

James is in the midst of an unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA. No other player has reached that number of years played in the league. At age 41, he is the current oldest player in the NBA. There’s been constant speculation as to how much longer James will play, but James himself has not given any concrete answer as to what his future plans past this season might entail.

The past offseason, James opted into his contract, the final year of his deal. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the season’s end.

Coming into Friday’s game, James had appeared in 29 games, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 50.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 74.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.