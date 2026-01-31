LeBron James hammered home some monster dunks Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers demolished the Washington Wizards 142-111. Which one was his favorite? LeBron wouldn't rank them because he lets his faithful fans do that.

After the easy win, a reporter asked James to rank his slams from the game, which is when he explained that he leaves that to his diehard fans.

“Uh… I don’t know. I’ll let my LeBron faithful fan group rate ‘em. I love those guys.”

“Uh… I don’t know. I’ll let my LeBron faithful fan group rate ‘em. I love those guys.” LeBron James when asked about how he would rate his dunks against the Wizards 😂 pic.twitter.com/P2GUsgCJfi https://t.co/i8SxmNrVCI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

At 41, James certainly isn't the explosive dunker that he was early on in his career, but he showed on Friday night that he can still throw it down when the situation calls for it.

In addition to posterizing Alex Sarr (above), James also threw down a sweet left-handed lob that he caught from DeAndre Ayton in the second quarter. Possibly even surprising himself with the ferocity of the dunk, LeBron walked down the court staring at his hand in celebration.

LEBRON CAUGHT THE LOB WITH THE LEFT HAND ✋🔥 pic.twitter.com/zJoCZOtmeY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2026

A little further down the list is his reverse lob from Marcus Smart in the third quarter. While catching a lob from the 3-point line and casually throwing it down over his head is incredible in a vacuum, this dunk just didn't quite live up to the other two above.

LEBRON REVERSE JAM ON THE LOB 👑 pic.twitter.com/weu7gY2ofV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2026

So, while we may not be charter members of the LeBron Faithful Fan Group, we'll take a shot at rating these three.

It seems pretty obvious after watching above, but it goes lob from Ayton, dunk on Sarr, and then the lob from Smart. Is that the right order?