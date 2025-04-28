Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick did not hold back on the referees for their performance down the stretch of Game 4. The Western Conference's No. 3 was in charge of most of Sunday's affair against the Timberwolves before a furious rally saw them lose 116-113. LA now finds itself down 3-1 and on the brink of a very disappointing elimination. While Redick noted some of the improvements his team needs to make going forward, he was also frustrated by a last-minute no-call on a play involving Luka Doncic and Jaden McDaniels.

The Lakers' star point guard would have been at the free throw with a chance to put the Lakers up by one if a call had been made on that play. Redick broke down why the officials got it wrong on this play.

“Luka got tripped. That was a blatant trip. He doesn't just fall on his own. We should have been at the free-throw line. He got fouled.”

The Lakers' late-game execution has shockingly let them down in this series

It's hard to believe Los Angeles is down 3-1 in this series. While Minnesota has been a worthy opponent through four games, the Lakers have frequently been out-executed down the stretch of these games. That's a demoralizing fact for a team that has LeBron James and Luka Doncic on its roster. But Anthony Edwards and company have been up to the challenge so far. The Timberwolves have a history of exceeding expectations in the playoffs over the past few seasons, and they are continuing that trend.

Along with late-game execution, Minnesota is winning the battle on the boards and drawing fouls more often. The Timberwolves shot eight more free throws than the Lakers on Sunday, which, in part, is probably why Redick has been frustrated with the officiating. That being said, Minnesota is the much bigger team, and JJ Redick has virtually abandoned playing a traditional big this whole series. There's a reason why Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are collapsing the defense at will off the dribble.

Overall, the Lakers have their work cut out for them. However, all it takes is one home win for all the pressure to go back on Minnesota. From here on out, it's one game at a time. LeBron has certainly been a part of this kind of series comeback before. It's a long road ahead that starts on Wednesday.