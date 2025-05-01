Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' early playoff exit, head coach JJ Redick had high remarks for Rui Hachimura's improvement throughout the past year.

The Lakers saw their season end on Wednesday night, losing 4-1 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the team's struggles to keep up with their opponents, Hachimura turned out to be one of their bright spots. He averaged 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 49.1% shooting from the field, including 48.4% from beyond the arc.

Redicks reflected on Hachimura's performances throughout the season and playoffs, per team reporter Mike Trudell. He praised him for being an importance piece in the Lakers' success throughout the regular season, which helped them secure the third seed in the Western Conference.

“I thought Rui had an outstanding season, and he was incredibly important to what we were able to do this year. He was a vital cog on both sides of the ball. The games that he missed, it was apparent to the coaching staff how valuable he was. Particularly in the last two games, I thought he played extremely well in the playoffs,” Redick said.

“I’m excited to see his growth. I think some of that is paint decision making, some of that is working on his handles and his closeouts. But for a guy, of all the guys that we laid out what we expect from them, what we’re asking them to do and starring in their role, he’s up there at the top of the list. That’s embracing that and starring in that role all year.”

What's next for Rui Hachimura, Lakers

With his overall performances throughout the 2024-25 regular season and playoffs, Rui Hachimura may have secured himself a spot on JJ Redick's Lakers roster next season.

The Lakers will be focused on revamping the squad in the offseason to surround Luka Doncic and LeBron James with the best talent possible. Hachimura could be in the picture, given his versatility on both sides of the ball that has benefitted Los Angeles since he joined in 2023.

Next season will be a big test for the squad when it comes to their championship aspirations. Minnesota exposed their weaknesses throughout the playoff series, including lack of depth at the center position and bench scoring.

The Lakers will be busy throughout the 2025 offseason, whether it's in free agency, trades, or the upcoming NBA Draft. Nonetheless, they have a lot to look forward to in the long term.