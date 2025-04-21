The Los Angeles Lakers were defeated in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it definitely wasn't the way they wanted to come out to start the playoffs. The Lakers started the game off hot, but it was the second quarter where the Timberwolves blitzed them, and they were playing catch-up from there.

After watching the film, head coach JJ Redick saw what the Lakers needed to do to have better results moving forward.

“We just have to do a lot of things better and it starts with playing harder and being more organized,” Redick said via Daniel Starkand on X, formerly Twitter.

Redick then went into detail about what he meant by being more organized.

“I think a lot of times you would hear that word (organization), and it's the point guard calling a play,” Redick said. “No, it's just all of the normal stuff we try to do and when we're doing it, we're really good. Being organized is screening, being organized is getting to the proper spacing, being organized is getting corners filled after makes and misses. That's being organized.

“There's set calls you would call after dead balls, free throws and whatnot, but our early offense stuff, like any team, it's the same shit. It's remarkable how many possessions we had three or four guys at half court with 15 on the clock. Like literally just bunched up together at half court. So that's what it means to be organized.”

It sounds like the Lakers need to be better at the small things moving forward, and they should be better moving forward.

Lakers preparing for better outing against Timberwolves in Game 2

After Game 1, the Lakers were very vocal about what they needed to do better moving forward in the series. LeBron James noted that the Lakers needed to bring a different level of physicality, similar to the Timberwolves.

“When you play this Minnesota team, they’re gonna be physical. That’s what they bring to the table,” James said via David Yapkowitz of ClutchPoints. “Maybe it took us one playoff game to now get a feel for it and know what type of intensity and type of physicality that’s being brought to the game. That’s just the way they play. We should be more than prepared for that on Tuesday night.”

The Lakers' second unit is also going to have to play better if they want a chance in this series, even if they have James and Luka Doncic. It's going to take more of a group effort, and hopefully, they come out with better energy.