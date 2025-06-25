In the never-ending world of basketball debates, Kobe Bryant’s name still sparks strong feelings. Whether it's his five rings, his relentless work ethic, or his place among the greats, there’s always someone ready to challenge or defend his legacy. This time, that conversation got personal between two former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young.

On a recent podcast episode, the two got into it over Tracy McGrady, specifically his performance compared to Kobe in the early 2000s. Gilbert insisted that back in 2002, “Nobody in the league was guarding T-Mac.” He backed McGrady’s offensive talent and leaned into the idea that the Orlando star might’ve had the upper hand in that era, per EssentiallySports.

Nick Young wasn’t buying it. Loud, animated, and unapologetically loyal to Kobe, he fired back, “I don’t have to agree with you. I don’t give a f—. I’m a Kobe fan.” When Gilbert asked what people were saying about T-Mac in 2002, Nick shut it down: “I don’t know. I am a Kobe fan.”

That moment hit a nerve, especially with fans online. Support poured in for Young. “Kobe was bussin’ they goofy a** on a regular basis and now they wanna rewrite history,” one user said. Another chimed in, “Gilbert Arenas thinks he’s MJ now that he has a podcast.”

T Mac got hurt that’s the only argument I have. I watched both and he wasn’t like Kobe on defense but they were the best two SGs for a min — OG Reefa Chiefa (@BiGHurleyBih) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Still, not everyone dismissed Arenas’ take. Some recalled T-Mac’s stretch in Orlando as electric. “When he was throwing it off the glass to himself, people really thought he was the best in the league,” one fan wrote.

There’s truth on both sides. McGrady was gifted, no doubt. But Kobe’s greatness wasn’t just in scoring. It was in the defense, the championships, the consistency, and the moments under pressure. He wasn’t just playing for the highlight—he was chasing history.

So while the shouting match made for good entertainment, what lingered was Nick Young’s simple defense: he’s a Kobe fan. And for many, that’s all the argument they need.