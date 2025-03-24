The Los Angeles Lakers will embark on a four-game road trip that carries them through the end of March, but they will do so without a recent standout on their roster. Bronny James will not be on the Lakers' active roster for the trip as the team made the decision to assign him to South Bay in the G League.

South Bay has two regular season home games remaining on their schedule on Monday and Tuesday. They are currently 13-17 and in tenth place in the standings, and set to miss out on the playoffs. That means these upcoming South Bay home games will be the final time fans will get see Bronny James in G League action.

Bronny James has been part of the Lakers' active roster, and he recently had a career-night during the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks this past week. With the Bucks game being the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers opted to sit most of their main rotation.

That allowed James to play key minutes off the bench, finishing with a career-high 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot in 30 minutes of play. He shot 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point line. Following the game, James spoke about how his confidence has grown since the beginning of the season.

“I've gained my confidence and getting my comfortability over just reps and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it was given,” James said. “Just being ready at all times. I think that's the biggest thing for me is the stay ready games, practices, and stuff like that. Taking advantage like I did tonight.”

James has played in a total of nine games for South Bay during the G League regular season portion of the schedule. He was averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As far as his NBA career, James has suited up in 23 games for the Lakers at a little over five minutes per game. His playing time has largely been reserved for when the game has already been decided. But there have been times when he's been called upon for meaningful minutes when players have been out of the lineup.

From the minute James arrived at Lakers training camp until the present, he's simply strived to learn and put in as much work as he can to get better.

“Just going in and working as hard as I can, that's all I can do, just learn. Be open-minded every day,” James said. “Coming to work in the morning and being that same level-headed kid just trying to get his work done. But also taking advantage of those reps that I get, and staying level-headed.”