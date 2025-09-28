The next couple of days, and weeks, are going to be busy for NBA teams as they finalize their training camp rosters and work towards finalizing their regular season rosters. For the Los Angeles Lakers, media day is on Monday and training camp begins right after. The Lakers have a full 15-man roster and so most of the signings and cuts they make before training camp have G League implications.

The Lakers made a series of roster moves on Saturday with the signings of Anton Watson and Nate Williams, and the subsequent cuts of Eric Dixon and Tevian Jones.

Eric Dixon was reportedly in line for a two-way contract with the Lakers following the NBA Draft, but that does not seem likely now. Dixon, who led the nation in scoring last season while at Villanova, was unable to participate in summer league as he continued to rehab from an injury.

The Lakers have only two of their three available two-way contract spots filled with third-year big man Christian Koloko and rookie forward Chris Mañon. That means that either Watson or Williams could potentially be competing in camp for that final two-way contract spot. Both players are eligible for a two-way contract as they’ve both played four or less years in the NBA.

Watson was the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, and he was signed to a two-way contract. He was cut by the team in March, and then signed by the New York Knicks. He appeared in nine games for the Knicks while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

Williams went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, and came to training camp that year with the Utah Jazz. He did not officially catch on with an NBA team until late in the 2022-23 season when he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Williams signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2023-24 season, and ultimately had his deal converted to a standard contract near the end of last season. The Rockets opted to cut him in the offseason. He’s appeared in a total of 47 NBA games across the last two seasons with his best numbers coming during his stint with the Blazers. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in five games, including four starts.

While both players are probably under consideration for a two-way spot from the the Lakers, it’s also likely that they are in line for a roster spot in the G League with South Bay.