Colorado football won't go bowling this season after taking the 29-22 road loss to West Virginia. Which saw Julian Lewis elevate to starting quarterback for the first this time this season.

Lewis, however, let it be known he's very much leading the future in Boulder despite Saturday's disappointment.

“The past couple of beatdowns we've had, it looked like we'd given up and having not want it as bad. But I think you could tell how bad we wanted this one. This is going to hurt on the way home, of course, but we'll recoup, regather, and get ready for the next week,” Lewis told reporters.

Lewis won over some Colorado fans with his composure.

Notable reactions for Julian Lewis Colorado debut

Lewis admitted he didn't know if he'd ever start — even despite being a prized 2025 college football recruiting win for Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime” flipped Lewis from USC on the eve of the early national signing day period. Lewis, though, watched Ryan Staub and Kaidon Salter lead CU's offense.

Article Continues Below

He nearly topped 300 yards passing in Morgantown and very much looked like he was prepared for the moment.

“I think he played a good game… He did some wonderful things that you can see he's going to be special,” Sanders told reporters.

Lewis completed 22-of-35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He got one fan already putting together highlight clips from Saturday, saying “the future is bright.”

JULIAN LEWIS FULL HIGHLIGHTS VS WEST VIRGINIA: 299 PASSING YARDS-2 TDS-63% CMP-0 INT The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/cd3E3UUWm5 — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) November 8, 2025

Another fan liked how Lewis comes with an “it” factor behind center. Even WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez came away impressed by saying “I thought their freshman quarterback played outstanding out there.”

Lewis now gives Colorado a chance to set the tone for 2026 in the final two games. Sanders and the CU staff now have a building block who flashed when called upon for his first start.