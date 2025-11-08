Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones was fined $23,186 by the NFL on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during the team’s 27–24 Week 9 victory over the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The league penalized the 30-year-old for lowering his helmet on a first-quarter reception, an action that violated its rule on impermissible use of the helmet

The incident occurred on a third-and-10 play with Minnesota trailing 7–0. Jones caught a short pass from rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, gained enough yards for a first down, and appeared to duck his head as Detroit safety Thomas Harper closed in for the tackle.

While officials did not flag the play in real time, the league later reviewed it and determined that Jones had violated Article 10 of the NFL rulebook, which forbids a player from lowering his head to make forcible contact with an opponent using the helmet or facemask.

The rule exists primarily to protect both players from head and neck injuries. Even though Jones appeared to lower his head only to brace for impact, the NFL has increasingly enforced such actions through fines rather than in-game penalties as part of its broader campaign to reduce concussions and eliminate dangerous tackling techniques.

Article Continues Below

The NFL handed out several fines in Week 9, including one to Jones, as the league continues prioritizing player safety through financial penalties and the use of guardian caps in practice sessions. This was the third fine of Jones’ career, following penalties for taunting in 2019 ($10,527) and a low block in 2024 ($11,817).

Nevertheless, Jones’ performance against the Lions was impressive before he exited early with a shoulder injury. He finished with nine carries for 78 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and two receptions for 20 yards. His first-quarter conversion on that very play helped the Vikings set up a touchdown pass from McCarthy to Justin Jefferson, tying the game at 7–7.

Injuries have limited Jones’ production this season, as he has missed four of Minnesota's eight games, but he has still averaged 5.1 yards per carry on 27 rushing attempts for 139 yards, along with seven catches for 79 yards and one touchdown.

The 4–4 Vikings, with Jones expected to play, hope to overcome the 3–5 Baltimore Ravens in their Week 10 matchup.