There are plenty of instances in sports when a player who made a big championship-winning play heads elsewhere during free agency. Miguel Rojas does not want to continue that trend. The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder, who tied Game 7 of the World Series with an instantly-classic 387-foot home run in the ninth inning, has no intention of changing uniforms in 2026.

Rojas announced during the playoffs that he will retire after next season, but before he wraps up his MLB career, the Venezuelan has one goal in mind: immortality.

“I want to go back and play for the Dodgers,” he told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. “I think we deserve a chance to three-peat together. I think we deserve an opportunity to run it back. That is my main motivation. It's not about me getting money. It's about keeping this core together for one more year.”

Miguel Rojas has enjoyed quite the journey in LA

Rojas made his big-league debut with the Dodgers in 2014, spent eight years with the Miami Marlins and returned to LA to help the Boys in Blue capture two consecutive championships. He wants to be a part of something that only the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees have accomplished before, and that is winning the World Series three years in a row.

Los Angeles is certainly equipped to complete such a grueling task, with a vast amount of resources, winning culture and a clubhouse full of players who buy into their role. Superstars alone did not keep the Dodgers perched atop the MLB mountaintop.

Surprise roster addition Will Klein tossed 72 pitches and did not allow a run in an 18-inning Game 3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, enabling manager Dave Roberts to preserve Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the latter part of the Fall Classic. Miguel Rojas then occupied that “unlikely hero role” in the final showdown of the 2025 campaign.

Everyone loves an underdog, even the Dodgers

While most people pondered the possibility of global superstar Shohei Ohtani leading LA to a title in epic fashion, an under-the-radar player who did not register an at-bat in the National League Championship Series or record a hit since Oct. 1 created one of the most legendary moments in MLB history. And now he enters the open market.

Rojas will turn 37 years old in February and boasts only a .675 career OPS, but he clearly still has value to offer. Besides smashing a superbly clutch homer, the free agent played terrific defense at second base and batted a respectable .262 in 114 regular season games. Furthermore, the man is incredibly dedicated to helping the Dodgers expand their dynasty.

Reuniting with Miguel Rojas should be inexpensive, and it should also keep the immaculate vibes going. Who knows how much October magic the aging talent has left? The club may want to find out for itself.