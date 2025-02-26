The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks will face off on Tuesday night in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the NBA season. Of course, this will be the first game between the two teams since the blockbuster Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade before the deadline.

Ahead of the big game, the Lakers made a final decision on how to honor Davis and Max Christie after trading the two of them to Dallas. They will have a tribute video for each of them before the game starts, per John Ireland of ESPN Los Angeles.

The decision to honor Davis and Christie is a nice touch by the Lakers, who were obviously presented with an offer that they couldn't refuse to get Doncic on board and extend the team's championship window by a healthy margin. It will be nice to see the two of them get recognized for what they brought to the Lakers before their return to Los Angeles.

The Lakers obviously experienced plenty of success with Davis as one of their stars over more than five seasons. Davis helped lead Los Angeles to an NBA championship in 2020 and a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023.

Unfortunately, Davis won't be out there for the Mavericks in this game after suffering an adductor injury in his first game with the Mavericks. He has missed the last five games and will make it six in a row on Tuesday night.

Christie will be out there for a potential revenge game against the Lakers. He has been playing some of the best basketball of his career since the trade. In eight games with the Mavericks, Christie has scored in double digits seven times and is averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

All eyes will be on Doncic in this one, who will be extra motivated to have a great game after the Mavericks traded him in the middle of the night without warning and smearing his conditioning and work ethic on the way out. After a couple of tough games to start his time with the Lakers, Doncic looked like himself with a 32-point, 10-rebound effort in Saturday's win over the Denver Nuggets.