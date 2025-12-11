Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert provided a clearer picture of his status on Wednesday, two days after absorbing one of the most punishing games of his career in a 22–19 overtime win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Playing through a fractured left (non-throwing) hand, which he hurt during Los Angeles’ Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert underwent postgame X-rays Monday night.

“Everything was clean for the most part,” Herbert said on Wednesday. “It's just getting the swelling down and continuing to get full strength in it and continuing to do as much treatment as I can.”

“Just took a couple hits, I think the doctors were making sure they're doing everything they can to just take a look and be as safe as possible,” he continued.

By and large, Herbert said the hand has made clear progress as compared to last week.

“It's a lot better now. I think it was just sore. I think having played on it, using it, and falling on it, too, I think that kind of helped and was some of the reason why it was sore,” Herbert said. “I think for the most part, it's gotten a lot better. I feel like my grip strength has gotten better, and just being able to use it has gotten better, too.”

Herbert entered Week 15 having undergone hand surgery one week before the matchup against Philadelphia, and it's safe to say he wasn't his usual self. He completed 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and also lost a fumble. The 46.2% completion percentage set a new career low for the 27-year-old, and the 139 yards through the air were also one of his six least productive outings.

Herbert was pressured on 68.3% of his dropbacks, the sixth-highest pressure rate in any game over the last 10 NFL seasons for quarterbacks with at least 20 dropbacks, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He was also sacked seven times.

“I thought it was a really tough day for the offense, especially for me,” Herbert said of his performance in primetime. “I had two turnovers, and I missed a lot of throws and played uncharacteristically, and there's a bunch of plays that I'd love to have back, a few balls that I missed outside.

“I think those are going to happen. It's unfortunate that we didn't play to the expectations that we hold for ourselves, but I thought we did a great job battling all four quarters and in overtime because it looked pretty grim there for a while.

Article Continues Below

“For us to keep battling and go get the special teams out on the field and get some points, it's obviously not what we want, but to get the win and the defense the way they played, and special teams, it's what was best for us,” Herbert went on to say.

With the pocket collapsing repeatedly, the Pro Bowl QB turned to his legs. He led the Chargers with 66 rushing yards on 10 carries, producing three first downs on scrambles, bringing his season total to 18. In overtime, he started the series with a 12-yard scramble that ended in a stiff-arm on Eagles safety Reed Blankenship, using his injured left hand.

Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh called Herbert’s effort “the most competitive thing I’ve ever seen from a quarterback,” praising the way he battled through repeated hits while directing three late scoring drives, including the overtime march that led to Cameron Dicker’s 54-yard game-winning field goal.

On Wednesday, Herbert participated in practice in a limited capacity, joining Ladd McConkey (foot) and Will Dissly (shoulder) in that category.

Six Chargers did not practice, including Derius Davis (ankle), Trey Pipkins III (ankle), Elijah Molden (hamstring), and Troy Dye (hip), along with veterans Keenan Allen and Khalil Mack on rest days.

The 9-4 Chargers will visit the 6-7 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a chance to sweep the season series. Their playoff odds sit at 78%, with the potential to rise to 95% with a win at Arrowhead Stadium.