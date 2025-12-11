After watching from the sidelines as the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a heartbreaker of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Nick Sirianni was handed some more bad news when Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter, arguably his best offensive and defensive players, were held out of practice on Wednesday.

Taking to social media to announce the news, Mike Garafolo broke down the situation, noting crucially that the Eagles only actually had a walkthrough in their first practice back from LA.

“Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter listed as DNPs in an estimated injury report, as the Eagles conducted a walkthrough today,” Garafolo wrote.

Fortunately for the Eagles, if there was ever a game for Carter and Johnson to miss, it would be Week 15, as the Eagles will be taking on a Las Vegas Raiders team that is not only one of the worst in football, but likely won't even have their starting quarterback, Geno Smith, after he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 14. Instead, the Eagles will earn a chance to duke it out against their old backup, Kenny Pickett, who is expected to start his first game in Raiders Silver and Black on Sunday.

While Pickett can certainly sling it, fans know firsthand that he has his weaknesses, and Vic Fangio will certainly have a plan or two ready to go to give the New Jersey native a frustrating homecoming on Sunday afternoon. If Carter and Johnson can play, great, but if the team wants to give them another week to get their bodies right for a Week 16 showdown against the Buffalo Bills, that might just be fine, too.