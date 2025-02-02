LeBron James' knack for reaching milestones continues as he joined a class of all-time three-point shooters in the Los Angeles Lakers' latest contest.

Heading into Saturday night's game against the New York Knicks, James had made 2,499 three-pointers throughout his career. This puts him at the seventh spot on the all-time list, with the likes of Stephen Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen making up the top three.

After knocking down his first three-pointer with 7:29 left in the third quarter, James became the seventh player to make 2,500 three-pointers throughout their respective careers.

How LeBron James, Lakers performed vs. Knicks

The Lakers and Knicks traded blows throughout the first three quarters, but LeBron James helped his team come through with the 128-112 victory on the road at Madison Square Garden.

In the fourth quarter, the Lakers outscored the Knicks 37-23 as James scored seven points in the last 12 minutes. He finished with a triple-double of 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds on 14-of-26 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Austin Reaves followed suit with 27 points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Rui Hachimura put up 21 points and three rebounds while Max Christie and Dorian Finney-Smith provided 15 points each.

In a battle between two offenses that were being productive, the Lakers succeeded more. They had shooting splits of 58% overall and 47.5% from downtown, while the Knicks made 46.3% of their total attempts and 35.7% of the tries from three.

The win improved Los Angeles to a 28-19 record. They remain fifth in the Western Conference standings, trailing the Denver Nuggets by one game and Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games.

The Lakers will return to California as they prepare for a rivalry matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.