While most teams are busy burning the phone lines ahead of the trade deadline, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were trying to survive an exhausting eight-game road trip.

The Lakers ended it with a convincing win over the Brooklyn Nets, 125-109, at Barclays Center on Tuesday. They improved to 30-19, going 5-3 in the two weeks away from home.

James finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He added three rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

After the game, the 41-year-old James, who had a highlight dunk in the first half, said what everyone on the Lakers was thinking.

“Five-three. Eight-game road trip. Man, we'll take it,” said James in a video posted by the NBA.

“It's time to go home, home, home!”

The Purple and Gold will only have a day of rest before plunging back into action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Austin Reaves returned against the Nets, contributing 15 points and four rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. He was sidelined for over a month due to a calf injury.

Los Angeles broke the game wide open at the onset, outscoring Brooklyn, 45-23, in the first quarter. The Lakers never relented, cruising to the easy victory. They shot 54% from the field and scored 31 points off the fast break.

James, who averaged 20.1 points in their grueling eight-game road trip, has been linked to trade rumors even though he has a no-trade clause in his contract. He, however, is expected to finish the season with the Lakers, as reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.