LeBron James had a slow start to the season after having to work his way back on the court from dealing with sciatica. As the season has progresed, James looks like regular self, and that's quite impressive for a player who is his age and played so much basketball in his life. The Los Angeles Lakers are staying afloat, and they're able to do so because of James, and of course, Luka Doncic.

James' future is still the one thing in question after this season, as this was the last year on his deal with the Lakers. Will James retire, sign another deal with the Lakers, or could he go to another team to finish his career? If it's the last option, James has a home that would welcome him back with open arms – for the third time in his career.

“James is now in his eighth season with the Lakers — his longest uninterrupted stint with a team in his career — but his future in Los Angeles remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign and the franchise set to move forward with Luka Doncic as its star of the present and the future,” Dave McMenamin wrote.

“Multiple team and league sources told ESPN the Cavaliers would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return to Cleveland for his 24th NBA season and third stint with the team.”

Everyone knows the Cavs are where James started his career, and not many people can say they got drafted as the No. 1 pick by their hometown. James helped the franchise win their first championship during his second stint, and years after that, he left for the Lakers.

It's uncertain if James wants to ride off into the sunset with the Cavs, but if so, they have a competitive enough team where he could and still have the chance at winning another championship.