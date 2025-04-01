When the Los Angeles Lakers needed him most against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James was ready to heed the call.

The Lakers are in a competitive race for one of the higher seeds in the Western Conference bracket. To do this, they needed a win against the Rockets, who are among the top three in the conference.

Los Angeles had a 102-98 lead with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game as they needed a strong stop on defense. Rockets star Alperen Sengun had the ball in his hands as he bullied his matchup, Austin Reaves. After that, he went up for what could have been an easy shot inside the paint.

However, he wasn't ready for James as the Lakers star swatted away the shot attempt. This proved to be crucial in helping the hosts secure the win over the Rockets.

LEBRON JAMES WITH THE HUGE BLOCK TO SEAL THE WIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZdfNXThD9z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2025

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

It was a big play for LeBron James, continuing to make clutch plays on both sides of the ball as the Lakers continue their pursuit for an automatic playoff spot.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Lakers. Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent scored 20 points each as the last two knocked down 12 3-pointers combined. James came next with 16 points and eight rebounds while Austin Reaves provided 12 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 46-29 record on the season, staying at the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They got closer to the Denver Nuggets and Rockets, now trailing by one game and 2.5 games, respectively.

Following Monday's win over Houston, the Lakers will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Golden State Warriors on April 3 at 10 p.m. ET.