The Los Angeles Lakers were desperate to get back on even terms in their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves when they took the court in Game 4. The two teams battled ferociously in a back-and-forth game that saw both teams make a series of spectacular plays. One of those plays saw 40-year-old LeBron James block a late layup attempt by Minnesota's Donte DiVincenzo with 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers had closed to within one point of the Timberwolves at the time, and Dorian Finney-Smith responded with a three-point shot for Los Angeles that gave the visitors a 113-111 lead. Despite that momentum, the Timberwolves were able to regain control and emerge with a 116-113 triumph. The Timberwolves lead the series 3-1, and they can oust the Lakers when the two teams meet Wednesday in Los Angeles.

James delivered a heroic effort for the Lakers in the defeat. He played 46 of the 48 minutes in the game, including all 24 minutes in the second half. James scored 27 points — he connected on 15 of 18 shots from the free throw line — and he also had 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

DiVincenzo comes through with key plays to help superstar Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves were challenged hard by James and the Lakers, but Edwards would not let his team allow this game to get away from them. Edwards led all scorers with 43 points as he connected on 12 of 23 shots from the field and 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. The athletic Edwards also contributed 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

DiVincenzo came off the bench to play 29 minutes. In addition to scoring 8 points with 2 rebounds and 2 assists, he made a key layup and subsequent free throw with 2:11 remaining that allowed the Timberwolves to build a 4-point lead at the time.

Edwards credited DiVincenzo and Naz Reid — 12 points off the bench — for giving the Timberwolves a chance to seize control of the series.